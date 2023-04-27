Thursday, April 27, 2023
Manpower not an issue for Police: Driu

Police say that manpower on the ground is not a matter of concern for them.

Chief of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Livai Driu said, however, the issue is that they are not able to be everywhere at one time, if a fight breaks outside the nightclubs at any given time.

ACP Driu said based on the increased number of nightclubs, manpower is not a problem and police will continue to make arrests where people are found to be infringing on the law.

He said Police supports the Government’s intention to review the opening hours of nightclubs and that they have made their submissions through their line Ministry to the Government.

“A report has been compiled through the Acting Commissioner and during our briefing with the Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua, he is aware of the situation.”

ACP Driu said the challenge is the increased number of criminal activities that are committed as long as the nightclub remains open.

He said another challenge is the increase number of alcohol consumption and the impacts it has on the business community.

“People are harassed by those coming out of the clubs in the early hours… business people, people who come and exercise in the morning who come out early in the morning are harassed by this people. This is a risk as well for our women and children,” ACP Driu said.

Also, this Police had made submission at the Public Consultations on the review of nightclubs operating hours.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
