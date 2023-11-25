Manukau upsets Suva, opens up Group B

The Manukau All Stars defeated Suva 1-0 on Day 3 of the Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand to open up Group B as competition enters the final day of group matches today.

A 50th minute goal by Dylan Horgan saw Manukau keep their semifinal hopes alive after suffering a loss to Queensland All Stars on Day 2.

In another match played yesterday, the Queensland All Stars posted an impressive 3-1 win over the NZFFI All Stars to keep their campaign on track.

Queensland All Stars, Suva and Manukau All Stars, all have 6 points; however the Australians have played only two matches.

The Whites will face Queensland in their final group match at 5.15pm and will need a win in the fixture to book its spot in the semifinals.

In the other Group B matches, Queensland will take on Rewa at 10.15am, Manukau All Stars will face NZFFI All Stars at 12.45pm and Rewa will battle against the NZFFI All Stars at 6.45pm.