Saturday, November 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Manukau upsets Suva, opens up Group B

The Manukau All Stars defeated Suva 1-0 on Day 3 of the Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand to open up Group B as competition enters the final day of group matches today.

A 50th minute goal by Dylan Horgan saw Manukau keep their semifinal hopes alive after suffering a loss to Queensland All Stars on Day 2.

In another match played yesterday, the Queensland All Stars posted an impressive 3-1 win over the NZFFI All Stars to keep their campaign on track.

Queensland All Stars, Suva and Manukau All Stars, all have 6 points; however the Australians have played only two matches.

The Whites will face Queensland in their final group match at 5.15pm and will need a win in the fixture to book its spot in the semifinals.

In the other Group B matches,  Queensland will take on Rewa at 10.15am, Manukau All Stars will face NZFFI All Stars at 12.45pm and Rewa will battle against the NZFFI All Stars at 6.45pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Tabua subsea cable setup to create ...

Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica say the establishing ...
Football

Champs Ba register second draw in N...

Reigning champions Ba had to settle for their second draw in the 20...
NRL

Milne to build on NRL experience

South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Taane Milne is hoping to retain his s...
Football

Bula Boys through to Games semifina...

The Bula Boys have qualified for the semifinals of the men's footba...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tabua subsea cable setup to crea...

News
Minister f...

Champs Ba register second draw i...

Football
Reigning c...

Milne to build on NRL experience...

NRL
South Sydn...

Bula Boys through to Games semif...

Football
The Bula B...

Fiji Kulas cruise into Games sem...

Football
The Fiji K...

New Parliamentary session to beg...

News
The Parlia...

Popular News

Fiji Airports is continuously ma...

News
Prime Mini...

Mudunasoko wins Fiji’s first med...

Sports
Swimmer Ke...

Bred Bank opens first branch in ...

Business
Individual...

Naisake overcomes obstacles to b...

News
Police Con...

Man dies in Newtown fire: Police...

News
A 58-year-...

Botitu relishes first RWC experi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Tabua subsea cable setup to create 3600 jobs