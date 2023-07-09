Sunday, July 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Manumanubai seals win for Navua

Defender Arami Manumanubai netted the winner for Navua as they came from behind to beat Ba 2-1 in Round 11 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour on Sunday.

Solomon Islands import Jackson Wale, former Tailevu Naitasiri captain Jone Naraba and former Lautoka sweeper Kolinio Sivoki made their debut for the Saiyad Ali coached home side.

The visitors were first to score through youngster Nikki Raj before Naraba leveled terms to send both teams to the break all equal.

The winner came late in the second half as a Sivoki free-kick delivery came off the cross-bar and landed in Manumaubai’s path who calmly placed the ball into the back of the net for the crucial win ahead of next month’s Battle of the Giants in Nadi.

Navua now has 12 points and moves to the sixth spot ahead of Ba on the points standing who also have 12 points but a lower goal difference.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Players did their part well, says K...

Suva coach Babs Khan says their 1-0 win over defending champion Rew...
Football

Singh disappointed with Rewa’s fini...

Rewa coach Roderick Singh has expressed his disappointment with the...
News

Pair held over Tovata man’s m...

A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been jointly charged...
News

Man dies in Northern Division accid...

A man has died following a motor vehicle accident along the Seaqaqa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Players did their part well, say...

Football
Suva coach...

Singh disappointed with Rewa’s f...

Football
Rewa coach...

Pair held over Tovata man’...

News
A 42-year-...

Man dies in Northern Division ac...

News
A man has ...

Nadi edges Nadroga, moves to fou...

Football
Nadi has m...

We badly lacked concentration: L...

Football
Bottom-pac...

Popular News

Young Kulas to face NZ in final

Football
The Digice...

Road closed to allow for repairs...

News
The Fiji R...

Ravalawa hat-tricks in Dragons&#...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Rodu to guide Kula Girls in frie...

Football
Former Rew...

Milne slapped with $3k fine

NRL
The Nation...

Logan Paul gets engaged to Nina ...

Entertainment
Just weeks...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Players did their part well, says Khan