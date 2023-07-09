Manumanubai seals win for Navua

Defender Arami Manumanubai netted the winner for Navua as they came from behind to beat Ba 2-1 in Round 11 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour on Sunday.

Solomon Islands import Jackson Wale, former Tailevu Naitasiri captain Jone Naraba and former Lautoka sweeper Kolinio Sivoki made their debut for the Saiyad Ali coached home side.

The visitors were first to score through youngster Nikki Raj before Naraba leveled terms to send both teams to the break all equal.

The winner came late in the second half as a Sivoki free-kick delivery came off the cross-bar and landed in Manumaubai’s path who calmly placed the ball into the back of the net for the crucial win ahead of next month’s Battle of the Giants in Nadi.

Navua now has 12 points and moves to the sixth spot ahead of Ba on the points standing who also have 12 points but a lower goal difference.