Friday, August 18, 2023
Family, friends and business community farewell Samisoni

Hundreds turned up to the Centenary Church, Epworth House and Churchward Chapel to bid farewell to the late Dr Mere Samisoni.

Members of Parliament, wife of the Prime Minister Suluweti Rabuka, politicians, business leaders, traditional leaders, dignitaries, employees of the Hot Bread Kitchen, friends and families were present to commemorate and celebrate the life of the former politician.

Great leader, woman, friend, mentor, counsellor and more so business-minded person are some of the things shared by those that spoke at her eulogy this morning.

Politician Losena Salabogi reminisced how Samisoni was the lifeline of the Social Democratic Liberal Party when it morphed from the Soqosoqo Duavata Ni Lewenivanua in 2007.

Salabogi said Samisoni was never afraid to voice the truth in any matter, she was transparent in her dealings, particularly looked after the widows, single mothers of her Lami constituent.

She said despite her age, the late Dr Samisoni completed her PhD and later her Doctorate at the University of the South Pacific.

Long-time friend, Rewa’s High Chief, the Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa said the late time she met Samisoni was on August 06, at the Suva Private Hospital.

Ro Teimumu said when she found out that Samisoni was being admitted, on her way to visit someone that was also in hospital, she took the time out to pray with her.

She said Samisoni was the epitome of perseverance, she knew what it meant to have less-She was particular when she would spend.

Samisoni passed away after a short illness last Saturday.

She is the youngest of five children to the late Ratu Keni Naulumatua and the late Mere Salala.

The former MP hailed from the village of Lomaloma, Vanua Balavu in the province of Lau.

Her body will be cremated at the Nasinu Crematorium later today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
