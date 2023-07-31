Mapusua says Fiji is quality side

Manu Samoa Head Coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua said the Flying Fijians had shown they were a quality side after their win in Apia over the weekend.

Coming off a 24-22 win over the Brave Blossoms in Japan, Samoa succumbed to a 33-19 loss to Fiji in front of their home crowd.

“It was pretty trying for our team I think,” Mapusua said.

“The Flying Fijians got off to a very good start, and it was just too much for us to try and pull back.

“They showed they were a quality side.

“We give credit to Fiji they put us under pressure and executed really well.”

Mapusua said however they were focused on finishing the Pacific Nations Cup well as well as finalise preparations towards the Rugby World Cup.

“There is room for improvement, and we will continue to work on it towards the World Cup and the 23 players that will represent us.”