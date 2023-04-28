Marist, ACS lead Coke Games tally

Marist Brothers High School and Adi Cakobau School have taken the lead in the 2023 Coca-Cola Games medal tally at the close of day two.

Marist now leads with 14 medals including six gold medals, one silver medal and seven bronze medals.

Suva Grammar School has climbed to second place with eight medals including four gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Ratu Kadavulevu School now holds third place with 11 medals including three gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

ACS leads the girls overall standings with six gold medals, two silver medals and three bronze medals.

In a sudden twist, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School sits second place with three gold medals.

Mahatma Ghandi Memorial High School is in third place with two gold, four silver and three bronze medals.