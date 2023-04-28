Marist takes early lead on medal tally

Marist Brothers High School has taken the lead in the 2023 Coca-Cola Games Boys Division after the morning round of events on day two at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The young athletes from Flagstaff now top the standings with two gold medals, one silver medal and three bronze medals.

Natabua High School has moved up two second place with two gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal.

Korovuto College has also made a push into third place with two gold medals.

In the Girls Division, Naitaisiri Secondary School holds in first position with two gold medals and two bronze medals.

Adi Cakobau Secondary School and Bucalevu Secondary School are tied in second place with two gold medals each.

Saint Joseph’s Secondary School holds third place with one gold medal, three silver medals and one bronze medal.