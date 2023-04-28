Friday, April 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Marist takes early lead on medal tally

Haggai Sukanaivalu (MBHS) won the Boys 200m (Sub Junior) heats event of the 2023 Coca Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Marist Brothers High School has taken the lead in the 2023 Coca-Cola Games Boys Division after the morning round of events on day two at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The young athletes from Flagstaff now top the standings with two gold medals, one silver medal and three bronze medals.

Natabua High School has moved up two second place with two gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal.

Korovuto College has also made a push into third place with two gold medals.

In the Girls Division, Naitaisiri Secondary School holds in first position with two gold medals and two bronze medals.

Adi Cakobau Secondary School and Bucalevu Secondary School are tied in second place with two gold medals each.

Saint Joseph’s Secondary School holds third place with one gold medal, three silver medals and one bronze medal.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FRA appoints new board of directors...

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has appointed five new board of director...
Coca-Cola Games

Singh wins Gold for Marist

18-year-old David Singh added one more Gold medal to the tally of M...
Coca-Cola Games

Gold medal, a perfect send-off for ...

Ratu Kadavulevu School athlete Rokolei Buatoka says his 2023 Coca-C...
Coca-Cola Games

Nakula, Taivuya share High Jump Gol...

Nina Nakula of Adi Cakobau School and Makelesi Tuivuya of Jasper Wi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRA appoints new board of direct...

News
Fiji Roads...

Singh wins Gold for Marist

Coca-Cola Games
18-year-ol...

Gold medal, a perfect send-off f...

Coca-Cola Games
Ratu Kadav...

Nakula, Taivuya share High Jump ...

Coca-Cola Games
Nina Nakul...

Free heart surgeries save 214 li...

News
Prime Mini...

Domestic violence cases on the r...

News
The Divers...

Popular News

Cama bags first gold for St Vinc...

Coca-Cola Games
15-year-ol...

‘Stop beating around`, Cha...

News
The Fiji L...

Fiji Pearls beaten in Series ope...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Overall crime rate drops by 30pc...

News
The overal...

Review of the Fijian-Made Brand ...

Business
Cabinet to...

Govt to mitigate rising costs fo...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FRA appoints new board of directors