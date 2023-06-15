Maritime zones are hard-drugs drop off points

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Investigations and Crime ACP Sakeo Raikaci says Fiji’s legislations need to be strengthened, to protect our borders from the illegal drug-trade.

ACP Raikaci said the Fiji Police Force is working closely with the Fiji Navy, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Department of Immigration to better protect our borders and entry points.

Speaking to FijiLive, ACP Raikaci, however says that more needs to be done, particularly in and around our maritime zones – these areas in our maritime zones are being used as drop off zones.

“We need to cut these lines off, as this provides passage in and out of Fiji. Police also needs to work with the Fiji Navy and address this loophole used by criminals to widen their drug business.”

The Acting Commissioner of Police highlighted that hard-drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine are coming in to Fiji through its maritime zones.

ACP Raikaci said close to 20 cases have been recorded by the Narcotics Unit from January to June.

He said Fiji serves as a transit point for drug trafficking organisations that transport drugs from the Asian region to Australia and New Zealand, who are key international markets for illicit drugs.