Masi stars in Solomon Islands opening win

A lone goal from lanky striker Salome Masi saw the Solomon Islands beat Tahiti 1-0 in their opening Group C match of the OFC Women’s Under 19 Championship 2023 at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Thursday.

Tahiti dominated the early exchanges and controlled possession in the midfield but they suffered a massive early blow when captain Hinavainui Malfatti hobbled off with a serious leg injury in the first 10 minutes but was unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty despite going down in the box.

She was replaced by Heikulanie Lucas.

The Tahitians could have broken the deadlock in the 23rd minute through substitute Lucas but the golden opportunity went begging as she kept squaring the ball across the goal out of reach of striker Haranui Le Gayic.

Some drama arose in the 28th minute when the impressive Le Gayic thundered a shot off the underside of the crossbar but the assistant referee signaled the ball hadn’t crossed the line and referee Chris Bennett waved play on.

However, replays appeared to show the ball had indeed crossed the goal line.

Both teams were locked 0-0 at halftime.

The Solomon Islands took a crucial lead just five minutes into the second half when Masi struck a superb right footed shot into the left-hand corner of the net.

Tahiti pressed forward but most of their attacks were shut down by a resolute Solomons defence. Defender Tewia Tagi shot wide from an acute angle in the 64th minute but further clear-cut chances failed to materialise until the 82nd minute when Le Gayic was denied a shot on goal by Solomons goalkeeper Naomi Siriongo.

A couple of minutes later Heikulanie Lucas blasted over from close range, a chance she could have placed into the back of the net.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
