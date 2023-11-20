Masi to make coaching debut in Pacific Cup

Former Fiji Captain Esala Masi will make his coaching debut when the Queensland All Stars take the field in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand this week.

The ex Ba and Navua attacker after an illustrious career as a footballing legend will now take the mentorship role and he will be assisted by former national and Rewa striker Stewart Bola.

The Queensland All Stars have a formidable squad which has the likes of former Fiji U20 and Ba midfielder Junior Naren Rao, former Nadi reps Ashneel Kumar and Surjason Sami, former Lami centre back Nitin Rao and ex Brisbane Roar striker Cyrus Dehmie.

Dehmie lit up the A-League in the 2020/21 season and went on to make 30 appearances for Brisbane Roar, scoring four goals.

His prowess as a striker adds an extra layer of excitement to the Queensland All-Stars line-up.

Queensland All-Stars will kick start their campaign against NZFFI Manukau All Stars at 6.45pm on Thursday.

QLD All Stars: Akram Khan, Akshay Sharma, Alvin Kumar, Ashneel Kumar, Athanasios McGowan, Cai Tipaldo, Corey Swell, Cyrus Dehmie, Ethan Smith, Fletcher McDonald, Gaurav Naidu, Jayshneel Roy, Jordon Avraham, Junior Rao, Lachlan Sharma, Mitchell Hore, Pranav Vallabh, Rishap Prasad, Shaqlain Khan, Surjason Sami, Tristan Russell, Zain Mohammed.