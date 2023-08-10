Masi’s fairy tale journey continues

Iosefo Masi continues to make strides in his fast excelling rugby career.

The 25-year-old has tasted success in almost every team he has taken the field for.

Despite not coming through the development ranks or having trained in academies, the Waitabu villager from Taveuni continues to shine and make progress in the sport.

Just in his first season with the Fiji 7s team whilst still being a student at Fiji National University’s Agriculture College in Koronivia, the talented utility won gold with the team in Tokyo in 2021 and a year later helped the Gareth Baber coached side claim the World Cup 7s title in Cape Town, South Africa.

Late last year, he was signed by the Fijian Drua franchise for the new season of Super Rugby Pacific.

And just in his first season, Masi stole the limelight and rose to stardom, scoring the highest number of tries for Drua in the season (9 tries) and also topping the weekly stats and claiming a place in Team of the Week for quite a number of times.

His selection into the Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad this week comes at the back of some serious training and commitment and a wonderful debut against Samoa in Apia where he also dotted his first try in the national jumper.

Star centre Semi Radradra describes Masi as a rising star and said in an earlier interview that loved the partnership in midfield with his fellow Taveuni native.

Coach Simon Raiwalui also praised Masi’s work ethics and the right attitude that he brings to training and camp.

He stated that playing among experienced centres like Radradra, Captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Josua Tuisova will surely boost Masi’s confidence and help him lift his game further.