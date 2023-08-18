Friday, August 18, 2023
Mass changes for Les Bleus ahead of Fiji warm-up

Photo courtesy: rugbyworldcuptips.com

France Head Coach Fabien Galthie has made massive changes with only two retained starters in his run-on side for their Rugby World Cup warm-up match with the Flying Fijians.

13 new players make the starting XV with inside centre Jonathan Danty and number eight Gregory Alldritt returning after their 30-27 win over Scotland.

Aldritt will also captain Les Bleus this weekend.

La Rochelle pivot Antoine Hastoy gets a shot at number 10 due to the sudden ousting of first choice fly-half Romain Ntamack from the Rugby World Cup due to injury.

France hosts Fiji at Stade de la Beaujoine on Sunday at 7.05am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
