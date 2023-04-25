Mataele among top R9 performers

Flying Fijians winger Manasa Mataele was among the standout performers in Round 9 of Super Rugby Pacific in the weekend.

Mataele ensured his 50th game will be one to remember for the Western Force.

He produced two try-saving tackles as the Highlanders went on the attack, flipping momentum after a slow start to the second half.

The former Marist Brothers High School student finished with a game-high 105 metres to go with six tackle busts, three clean breaks and a well-earned try.

With the Queensland Reds and ACT Brumbies on a bye, there were several players in Australian teams that stood out and Rugby Australia’s official website rugby.com.au has selected its team of the week which is as follows:

Team of the Week: (1-15)- Tom Robertson (Western Force), Alex Mafi (Melbourne Rebels), Santiago Medrano (Western Force), Josh Canham (Melbourne Rebels), Jeremy Williams (Western Force), Josh Kemeny (Melbourne Rebels), Brad Wilkin (Melbourne Rebels), Michael Wells (Western Force), Issak Fines-Leleiwasa (Western Force), Bryce Hegarty (Western Force), Manasa Mataele (Western Force), Joey Walton (NSW Waratahs), Sam Spink (Western Force), Monty Ioane (Melbourne Rebels), Chase Tiatia (Western Force).