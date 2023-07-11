Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Mataele scoops top honors at Force Awards

Photo courtesy: The West Australian

Martha Mataele took top honours and scooped the Rebecca Clough and Super W Members Most Valuable Player awards during the Western Force Awards over the weekend.

Joining the franchise this year, the winger and wife of Flying Fijian Manasa Mataele scored four tries through the season to claim the awards.

“As soon as Martha came into camp, we knew she would bring another level of professionalism to our side coming from New Zealand,” said General Manager Rugby Matt Hodgson.

“It was clear to see early in the season that she is a quality footballer not only with the ability to play at a high level well but also having an in-depth knowledge of how the game should be played – she is truly something special.”

“Her ability to get over the game line and carry the ball with aggression was key to her success, she had no fear, and we asked a lot of her this year, so it was exciting to see her succeed.”

“While her play on the field was world-class, I think Martha really shines off the field mentoring our younger players.For a lot of the rookies this year it was the first time they’d ever been on tour and Martha taught them how to get through that.”

Meanwhile teammate Sera Ravatudei and Trilleen Pomare were joint winners of the Force Woman Award.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
