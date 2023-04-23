Sunday, April 23, 2023
Mataele scores in Highlanders drubbing

Photo courtesy: The West Australian

Flying Fijians and former Crusaders winger Manasa Mataele scores a try in the Western Force’s huge 30-17 win over the Highlanders in Round 8 Super Rugby Pacific match last night.

Early in the match, Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco, replaced Ollie Callan due to a serious injury.

Fly-half Bryce Hegarty got the match started in favor of Force with a converted try four minutes into the match before he slotted a penalty for a 10-0 lead.

Soon after, Sam Gilbert booted a penalty for the Highlanders but in the 20th minute, the side was reduced to 13 players when Pari Pari Parkinson and Ethan de Groot were sent to the sin bin for foul play.

A scrum fed by the Highlanders was beautifully sneaked away by Gilbert who then threw a wide pass to an unmarked Mataele and he ran past the 22 to score and Hegarty converted.

Both sides were reduced to 15 players each when Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and Hamish Stewart were sent to the naughty chair for foul play.

The Force led by 24-3 at the break.

The Force got their remaining points from two successful penalties by Hegarty while the Highlanders got their remaining points from Garden-Bachop and Andrew Makalio converted tries.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
