Wednesday, December 6, 2023
‘Matakavou’ art exhibition launched

The Fiji Corrections Service has launched its ‘Yellow Ribbon Art Exhibition, with the theme ‘Matakavou’, signifying the rising of a new dawn – advocating for the understanding and acceptance of inmates into our society.

Speaking at the launch, Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said the yellow ribbon project is more than just a symbolic gestures; it is a comprehensive endeavour aimed at offering inmates a second chance in life.

Turaga said in the past, our approach to rehabilitation often fell short, lacking the necessary emphasis on providing individuals with the tools they need to successfully reintegrate into society.

He said the Yellow Ribbon Project, particularly in Fiji’s context, stands as a beacon of change and progress – By focusing on rehabilitation; we are not only addressing the needs of those who have made mistakes but also contributing to the creation of a safer and more compassionate society.

“The Yellow Ribbon Project is a testament to the belief that everyone deserves a second chance, and through concerted efforts, we can break the cycle of reoffending,” Turaga said.

Last night exhibition featured six artists and a carver who have been working hard in the gallery over the past months to present an exciting collection of paintings and artworks.

Turaga said that 60 per cent of the revenue earned will go directly to support the inmates (artists) providing them financial security upon release while the other 40 per cent will be used for the purchase of painting materials and other necessary tools.

He called for support for the Yellow Ribbon Project and that the artworks would be displayed at the Tagimoucia Art Gallery in Korovou, for the next three days.

“Let us stand united in support for the Yellow Ribbon Project, recognising its significance in reshaping lives and fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society,” Turaga said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
