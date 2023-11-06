Monday, November 6, 2023
Matana, Vakurinabili return to 7s fold

Former captains Jeremaia Matana and Josua Vakurinabili are back in the Fiji 7s team for the Oceania 7s.

Matana was out of action after picking up a serious arm injury and had to undergo surgery while Vakurabili missed the second stanza of the HSBC World Sevens Series after falling ill and failing to find his form.

The return of the two experienced forwards will add more strength to the team which already has the likes of lanky Joseva Talacolo, Manueli Maisamoa and youngster Josese Batirerega.

Meanwhile, Terio Tamani and Kaminieli Rasaku are also back in the team to provide speed and experience to the backline while Jerry Tuwai and Napolioni Bolaca have not been considered.

The Oceania Rugby 7s Championship will be played from 10-12 November at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

Fiji 7s: Joseva Talacolo, Jeremaia Matana, Josese Batirerega, Ratu Josua Vakurinabili, Ratu Manueli Maisamoa, Terio Veilawa Tamani, Pilipo Bukayaro, Waisea Nacuqu, Waisea Lawebuka, Iowane Teba, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Kaminieli Rasaku, Ilikimi Vunaki, Rubeni Kabu, Netava Koroisau.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
Drua backs proposed Skipper Cup dates