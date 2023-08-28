Monday, August 28, 2023
Matanisiga scoops Golden Boot at Nations Cup

Photo Courtesy: OFC Media via Phototek

National and Rewa defender Gabiriele Matanisiga scooped the Golden Boot award at the 2023 OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup in Tahiti on Sunday.

Matanisiga scored 12 goals in total for the Jerry Sam coached Fiji despite finishing off third in the tournament for the first time in 12 years.

He scored his first goal in Fiji’s narrow 6-3 opening defeat to the Solomon Islands.

The 28-year-old Police officer bagged five goals in Fiji’s huge 21-3 victory over Tonga in the second match before scoring six goals in the third and fourth play-off against Tonga yesterday.

Meanwhile, Fiji and Tahiti shared the Fair Play Award, while experienced Tahiti goalkeeper Jonathan Torohia walked away with the Golden Glove and Heirauarii Salem snatched the Golden Ball award.

Tahiti successfully defended its Nations Cup title after overcoming a spirited Solomon Islands by 7-0 and will also represent the Oceania region at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup next year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Govt to boost healthcare through innovation