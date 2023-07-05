Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Matavesi, Ikanivere are world class: Togiatama

Flying Fijian Zuriel Togiatama says training alongside fellow hookers in Sam Matavesi and Tevita Ikanivere has lifted intensity to another level.

The 24-year-old Fijian Drua hooker said things are on a roll at their training sessions in Taveuni and the heat is being felt.

“For me personally it really bought out my limit,” Togiatama said.

“I feel like I went past it today, especially with the conditioning running along the likes of Tex (Ikanivere) and Sam.

“It has allowed me to sort of get a gauge of where I am at myself.

“Both Tex and Sam are world class players and training next to them as well as other players has given me the understanding of where I need to be and where I am currently at.”

Togiatama said he counts himself lucky to be part of the 39-member squad to represent Fiji at the Pacific Nations Cup.

“It is has been rewarding and a bit of a struggle, but if I get the chance to don the white jersey again I will wear it with pride.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
