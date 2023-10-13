Matavesi in doubt for England clash

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi is in doubt for Monday’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against England.

Matavesi has flown to England to rejoin his family after the untimely death of his father, Sireli Matavesi.

It is unclear at this stage whether he will return to France for the big encounter.

If Matavesi is unavailable then Fijian Drua co-captain Tevita Ikanivere will start in the hooker’s position and this opportunity will also allow Drua rep Zuriel Togiatama to get his big break and make his debut from the bench.

The Flying Fijians vs England quarterfinal clash kicks off at 3am (Fiji Time).