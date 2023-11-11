Mateisuva, Krishna lead Fiji’s campaign

Suva goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva and seasoned international professional footballer Roy Krishna will lead Fiji’s campaign at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Mateisuva’s leadership qualities and on-field prowess has secured him a central position in steering the team towards success while Krishna continues to be a vital asset for the squad.

Adding to the leadership team, Tevita Waranivalu was named Vice-Captain, bringing his experience and strategic acumen to complement the captaincy duo.

The combination of Mateisuva, Krishna, and Waranivalu forms a robust leadership core that promises to guide the team with resilience and determination.

Krishna, who arrived from India on Wednesday night, wasted no time in joining the team’s training session.

Despite the jet lag and the demands of international travel, Krishna’s swift integration into the team activities proving his dedication and determination to contribute to the squad’s preparation for the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

As the team collectively gears up for the challenges ahead, Krishna’s presence provides valuable experience and a winning mentality that could prove pivotal in the quest for success in the Pacific Games.

“I’m happy to be back with the team and we are fully focused on the games. Our goal is to win gold and make the country proud.”

The team leaves on Tuesday for Honiara.

The 23 member squad traveling include Mohammed Alam, Brenden McMullen, Epeli Leiroti, Patrick Joseph, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Thomas Dunn, Dave Radrigai, Setareki Hughes, Roy Krishna, Nabil Begg, Ilimotama Jese, Tevita Waranivalu, Mohammed Ramzan, Sairusi Nalaubu, Etonia Dogalau, Gabrielle Matanisiga, Filipe Baravilala, Lekima Gonerau, Merrill Nand, Isikeli Sevanaia, Sterling Vasconcellow, Akuila Mateisuva and Kishan Sami.

The officials traveling with the team include head coach Robert Sherman, Assistant Coach Marika Rodu, Goal Keeper Coach Leslie Cleevely, Team manager Kartik Reddy and head physio and strength and conditioning coach Noel Augustine.