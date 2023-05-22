Mauger resigns ahead of Drua clash

Moana Pasifika has suffered a setback ahead of its Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Fijian Drua this week after former All Black Aaron Mauger resigned from his position as Head Coach yesterday.

Mauger, who had originally signed in 2021 for three years has informed the Moana Pasifika board that he will no longer be part of the franchise next season.

According to Stuff NZ, Mauger however will remain with the team for their upcoming clash with the Drua in Lautoka this weekend.

Moana Pasifika have failed to win a game in the 2023 season.

The Drua host Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 2.05pm this Saturday.