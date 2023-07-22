Saturday, July 22, 2023
Mausia replaces Havili for Flying Fijians clash

In a late change, Australia-based Otumaka Mausia has been given a run on for Tonga in their Punjas Pacific Battle clash with the Flying Fijians today.

Head Coach Toutai Kefu has roped in the 23-year-old to replace Moana Pasifika player William Havili at the fly-half’s berth.

No other changes have been made for the Tonga side which includes the formidable forward pack that dominated Australia A last week.

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijians have also remained with their starting 23 with no changes expected.

The match kicks off at Churchill Park at 3pm today.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
