Mausio denies money laundering claims

Businessman and fashion line designer Michael Mausio has hit out at reports that claimed he through his business is laundering money.

In a statement, Mausio said all of these accusations and allegations are not true and have been fabricated.

Mausio said that they have built the company and reputation on an honest hard day’s work with blood sweat providing its customers the best possible service and helping the country by providing employment, paying of taxes as well as help in economic development by whatever means necessary and possible.

He said any investigation on these claims is welcomed.

“We have nothing to hide, and the outcome of any investigation will prove our integrity and innocence.”

Mausio said his legal team is currently preparing to move forward to take necessary actions against these slanderous allegations against parties involved.

“It is also very disappointing to read that some media outlets and so call journalists run stories like this without even considering its implications to people or even doing proper research, these are the same media outlets that have run stories on our growth as a business from day one and now seem to run any story based on lies.”

He said the last few days has been challenging for him but he will let due process take its course.

Meanwhile the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption last week confirmed they are investigating Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka and others into the special flight to the State of Israel during the feast of the tabernacle in October.

A complaint against Gavoka, Rewa’s high chief Ro Teimumu Kepa, businessman Michael Mausio, members of the Fiji Airways Board, the Faith Harvest Church and the International Christian Embassy of Jerusalem was filed by Alexandra Forwood.

Forwood said that the deed of agreement between the charterer WABS Trading and Fiji Airways stated that the total cost of the charter flight was $3 million and not $2 million, as publicly claimed by the Gavoka.

She said a total of 197 passengers travelled on the special Charter Flight, last year and only 187 people paid in full while some did not pay for their trip.

She alleged that Gavoka abused office by authorising the charter, knowing that there were not enough funds available to cover the full cost of the $3 million fees of the airlines.

She said Mausio had contacted the Registrar Office to deregister Kane Holdings PTE Limited as the first guarantor of payments to Fiji Airways.

“Gavoka told Mausio that he will use the Marketing and Advertising budget from Tourism Fiji to balance Fiji Airways financials and cover the cost of the travel.”

Forwood also claims that Mausio has four other companies he uses as a front and engages Aliz Pacific accountancy firm to launder money.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
