Tuesday, May 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Media restrictions tight last year: FEO

A Multi-Observer Group report has indicated that despite the increase number of accredited media organisation in the 2022 General Election, it was noted that the last year’s election was more restrictive compared to the 2018.

The Fijian Elections Office highlighted that 13-local media organisations and 12 international media organisations were accredited to report on the election, with a total of 410 accredited media personnel.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa said the ultimate aim of the Fijian Elections Office moving forward is to establish and strengthen its relationship with media organisations and ensure that the general election environment is not restrictive and does not contribute to confusion and uncertainty.

Mataiciwa said the Fijian Elections Office for the first time is involving its stakeholders in reviewing its activities and processes which contributed and led to the 2022 General Elections.

“FEO will happily receive your recommendations on how things could be improved in preparations for the next General Elections and new areas of engagement moving forward,” Mataiciwa said.

Last week, the Acting Supervisor of Elections held a media consultation – reviewing the 2022 General Election, where media organisations gave their views on the last election.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Six-year old drowns in picnic trip:...

A 6-year-old is the latest drowning victim following the tragic inc...
News

Taskforce to present progress repor...

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga Taskforce will present a progress report t...
News

Bau ready for historical GCC meet: ...

Bau Island is ready to host the first Bose Levu Vakaturaga and its ...
News

Raiwaqa health centre temporarily c...

A burst pipe in one of the consultation rooms has flooded the Raiwa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Six-year old drowns in picnic tr...

News
A 6-year-o...

Taskforce to present progress re...

News
The Bose L...

Bau ready for historical GCC mee...

News
Bau Island...

Raiwaqa health centre temporaril...

News
A burst pi...

No Fiji players in 7s Dream Team...

London 7s
No Fiji pl...

Minister to chair first GCC meet...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Turuva dots in Panthers win

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Pacific leaders urged to speak b...

News
Papua New ...

Bau ready for historical GCC mee...

News
Bau Island...

Rabuka heads delegation to PNG

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji suffers big defeat to Argen...

London 7s
The Fiji 7...

We will fix oversight quickly, s...

News
The People...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Six-year old drowns in picnic trip: Police