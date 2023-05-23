Media restrictions tight last year: FEO

A Multi-Observer Group report has indicated that despite the increase number of accredited media organisation in the 2022 General Election, it was noted that the last year’s election was more restrictive compared to the 2018.

The Fijian Elections Office highlighted that 13-local media organisations and 12 international media organisations were accredited to report on the election, with a total of 410 accredited media personnel.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa said the ultimate aim of the Fijian Elections Office moving forward is to establish and strengthen its relationship with media organisations and ensure that the general election environment is not restrictive and does not contribute to confusion and uncertainty.

Mataiciwa said the Fijian Elections Office for the first time is involving its stakeholders in reviewing its activities and processes which contributed and led to the 2022 General Elections.

“FEO will happily receive your recommendations on how things could be improved in preparations for the next General Elections and new areas of engagement moving forward,” Mataiciwa said.

Last week, the Acting Supervisor of Elections held a media consultation – reviewing the 2022 General Election, where media organisations gave their views on the last election.