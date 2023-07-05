Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Medical tourism market is growing: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Coalition Government recognises the potential of a growing medical tourism market in the country.

Officiating at the opening of the new Pacific Specialist Healthcare Private Hospital in Nadi, Rabuka stated that establishing a niche market only makes business sense as Fiji is the hub of the South Pacific.

He highlighted that a facility such as PSH is a testament of how much infrastructure has developed in the country.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the owner, Parvish Kumar for his efforts and wished him well for the future.

The Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH) Private Hospital first started operation in 2016 and is an advanced super specialty 100 bed surgical hospital offering surgical services in a broad range of specialties ranging from general to neuro, cardiology, ‘obs & gynae’ patients; urology; plastic and orthopedic surgery.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
