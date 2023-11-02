Mental prep boost for Bula Boys

The Bula Boys’ gold medal quest at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands has been boosted with the inclusion of an expert to prepare the players psychologically.

Australia-based Psychologist Dr Vijay Kumar is the man behind this acculturation at the team’s training base camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

“Players and officials work hard in the preparation and sometimes it’s the mental side that can make a difference to the team. Mental preparedness gives the team that edge in their performance and training,” Dr Kumar who holds a PhD in Building Mental Strengths Senior Wellbeing Advisor Principal Psychologist told FijiLive.

Dr Kumar, who was also a NSW Premier League Women’s and Men’s Super League coach in Australia said the response from the Fijian players has been excellent since joining the team last week and the boys are receptive to the sessions.

“It’s a new concept for some boys and took them a while to adjust to it but now that they are practicing the mental skills training, it has enhanced their mind set.”

“It’s useful for athletes in overcoming past obstacles on the field like managing their emotions. We also provide mindfulness, acceptance training that helps athletes manage things on the field that are beyond their control and discipline them.”

“The players are able to manage the changes that come about in the camp while the key is to work on discipline and try to improve the game.”

Dr Kumar has been involved with the Fijian men’s football team since 2012 and is far from a guru offering mystical remedies, in contrast to the clichés that persist even when mental trainers are duly trained.

“When players leave their families behind and travel, there are certain thoughts they carry and it puts a lot of pressure on the players. We do meditation and progressive, muscle relaxation which is an evidence-based exercise that helps ease players.”

“Athletes go under stress and pressure but these sessions help the players to improve in the quality of training they undergo and it boosts their performance.”

“I work with the coaches and the programs are based on the coach’s expectation since they want players to be relaxed and be focused during the training and on match day.”

“We do these mind set exercises so that players are able to better understand the instruction and game plan and structure that are illustrated to them,” the OFC B License holder and Australia Strength and Conditioning Level two license coach added.