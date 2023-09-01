Message of love, not one’s sexual orientation: Methodist Church

Methodist Church of Fiji, Communications Director Reverend Wilfred Regunamada says that the Church is not a courtroom to be passing judgement on one’s sexual orientation but a place where one can find refuge during hard times.

Speaking to FijiLive, on the issue that continuously pops its head out during its Annual Church Conference, the Church’s stand on the issue of same-sex marriage, Rev Regunamada said the Church is the body of Christ that supports God’s ultimate plan, the union between a man and a woman, nothing else.

Rev Regunamada said the Church remains aligned to the bible, and it will never move away from that truth.

“We have seen other churches around the world conforming to this, and we see this as a means of protecting themselves from the Courts. They want to protect themselves from prosecution.”

“You have seen how some bakers refusing services because of their beliefs to bake a gay for a gay couple, even ministers taken to Court for not officiating in the union of two of the same-sex.”

Rev Regunamada said that in Fiji, like any other Christian, the narrative of the Church is coming from the bible and when the bible says no, that means no.

He added there has never been an argument with the Church on that principle, and it is something that we have never doubted.

“The does not need to make a stand that it does not condone the union of two people of the same-sex, the Church has continuously said that we believe in the word of God and what it says about a man and a woman.

“We are different altogether with different responsibilities, different roles and how the universe was created. We can criticise that everyone engaged in this behaviour, that is a sin and that you are going to hell, but that is not the message.”

“The message is that salvation is in Jesus Christ, come away from this behaviour by making the right choice and the chances still remains as long as your heart beats,” he said.

Rev Regunamada added the Church is in the business of leading people to Christ, winning souls for Christ, not on some theatrics.