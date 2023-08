Reverend Dr Jolame Lasawa has been elected as the new General-Secretary of the Methodist Church in Fiji.

Communications Director Rev Wilfred Regunamada said a majority voted for Rev Lasawa on the second day of the Bose Ko Viti (annual congress) in Suva today..

Reverend Dr Anil Reuben will continue as the Deputy General-Secretary.

All the new appointments made yesterday and today will come into effect on January 1, 2024.