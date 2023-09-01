Methodist Church owes banks nothing: Rev Regunamada

The Methodist Church in Fiji does not owe any lending institutions money, nor does it have an overdraft account, like it used to before.

Speaking to FijiLive, Communication Director Reverend Wilfred Regunamada said the Church has slashed unnecessary spending and has introduced stringent policies and measures that remove wasteful spending.

Rev Regunamada also highlighted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church managed to save incredible amounts of money.

He called on Church Circuits and Divisions to get their accounts audited.

“There has never been a time that the Church’s financial status is secured and steady.” he said.

Rev Regunamada also praised the diligence of the Chartered Accountants that has preserved the Church’s accounts this far, he said for some times back the Church was not in a very good situation that it is in today.

He added that in the Church headquarters, measures are in place to counter unnecessary spending.

Meanwhile, the Church’s financial accounts and its business arm presented its report at the Bose Ko Viti Meeting.