Friday, September 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Methodist Church owes banks nothing: Rev Regunamada

The Methodist Church in Fiji does not owe any lending institutions money, nor does it have an overdraft account, like it used to before.

Speaking to FijiLive, Communication Director Reverend Wilfred Regunamada said the Church has slashed unnecessary spending and has introduced stringent policies and measures that remove wasteful spending.

Rev Regunamada also highlighted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church managed to save incredible amounts of money.

He called on Church Circuits and Divisions to get their accounts audited.

“There has never been a time that the Church’s financial status is secured and steady.” he said.

Rev Regunamada also praised the diligence of the Chartered Accountants that has preserved the Church’s accounts this far, he said for some times back the Church was not in a very good situation that it is in today.

He added that in the Church headquarters, measures are in place to counter unnecessary spending.

Meanwhile, the Church’s financial accounts and its business arm presented its report at the Bose Ko Viti Meeting.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming Loan...

The redesigned Dairy Farming Loan facility by the Fiji Development ...
News

Heritage bill passed for parliament...

In a recent statement, the Cabinet has approved the Heritage Bill 2...
News

Bill proposes changes to retirement...

Cabinet has approved the Local Government amendment Bill 2023, whic...
News

Electronic voter registration train...

The Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has completed a two - day trainin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming L...

News
The redesi...

Heritage bill passed for parliam...

News
In a recen...

Bill proposes changes to retirem...

News
Cabinet ha...

Electronic voter registration tr...

News
The Fijian...

Nadro aims to bounce back to win...

Football
The Nadrog...

SRK’s Jawan trailer releases wor...

Entertainment
King of Bo...

Popular News

State Lands Bill to be tabled in...

News
Cabinet ha...

Vuabale aims to raise awareness ...

News
New gradua...

Sims returns, Kamikamica rested ...

NRL
Veteran Fi...

Stadium track upgrade to begin o...

Sports
Fiji Sport...

Fiji Airways limits passengers a...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Man charged for alleged rape of ...

News
A 29-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming Loan into AVCF model