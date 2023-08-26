Saturday, August 26, 2023
MGM creates history, wins Deans trophy 

Underdogs Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School created history in its debut Deans Competition year by defeating Ratu Kadavulevu School and walking away with the U17 title at the HFC Bank Stadium this afternoon.

RKS gave their all in the match to defend their title as MGM battled hard to match their opponents in all aspects of the game.

RKS grabbed the first try under the strong heat in the 11th minute when MGM fullback Atunaisa Davuinaqalita spilled a bomb and the ball came down to Inoke Nasea who spun it wide for flanker Liasiasa Madua Sadrugu to race away and score.

Out-bursting left centre Joji Rakaba converted to give the visitors a 7-0 lead.

Soon after, MGM hit back when flanker Jona Naitani dummied his way to the try line despite  RKS defenders trying to tackle him down on his way in the 25th minute.

Recurring mistakes by MGM in the scrum gave away a penalty to RKS which Rabaka booted for a 10-5 lead.

Minutes before the break, MGM secured a penalty which Ilimotama Torau took and kicked it into the uprights, yet RKS narrowly led by 10-8.

RKS came out firing in the second spell when Kemueli Nayava cut out two players and found Netani Talemaitoga who strolled over to the try line to make it 15-8.

MGM cracked again through Viliame Lotawa when he latched onto a sweet pass from Waisale Naitink and barged over the try line but the conversion attempt was unsuccessful in the 60th minute.

Two minutes later, the match official denied a try to James Liga as he was caught receiving a forward pass from Osea Tuilovoni in succession.

Yet, the denial failed to dampen MGM’s spirit when they were awarded a penalty which Torau took and ensured the victory stayed home.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
