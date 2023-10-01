Mill to be transformed into state-of-the-art facility

The Fiji Sugar Corporation will transform an existing mill into a state-of-the-art facility, encompassing ethanol, cogeneration, and refinery components.

FSC chair Pradeep Lal said the corporation’s enduring factories, having served for over a century, exhibit structural vulnerabilities and outdated machinery, necessitating substantial technological intervention for streamlined operation.

He said this initiative holds numerous benefits and a promising vision for FSC.

“It will enhance efficiency as automation diminishes manual intervention, optimizing processes and improving productivity.”

“There will be value-added facilities by incorporating ethanol production, cogeneration, and refinery components augments the value within the sugarcane processing cycle.”

“There will be sustainability as substantial investment spearheads a modern, eco-friendly, and innovative approach to sugarcane processing.”

He said notably, the TCTS (Tons of Cane to Tons of Sugar) ratio is anticipated to undergo a significant reduction.

Presently, the TCTS stands at 10.5; however, following the introduction of the new mill, it is projected to improve to approximately 7.5 – internationally best practice.

“This accomplishment reflects a strategic leap toward enhanced operational efficiency.”