Milne to build on NRL experience

South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Taane Milne is hoping to retain his spot in Fiji Bati squad for the 2023 Pacific Bowl and the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

Milne, who missed out on last year’s World Cup in England due to suspension is determined to build on his 67 NRL appearances.

“I was lucky enough to be in the 2017 World Cup squad and we spent a week over there, so I know the people in Fiji will be really excited,” Milne told NRL.com.

Bati is likely to be bolstered by the return of Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs forward Viliame Kikau, Wests Tigers centre Api Koroisau and Newcastle Knights twins Daniel and Jacob Saifiti.

“They love their football, just like in Papua New Guinea, so it will be awesome next year and we’ve got a lot of young talent coming through.”

“You saw that this year, with Jason Qareqare getting his debut and scoring an amazing try, and young Jahream Bula carving up in the NRL … so it’s a bright future for Fiji.”