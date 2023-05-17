Milne named in NRL team of the week

Fiji Bati and South Sydney Rabbitohs center-turned-winger Taane Milne has been named in the Round 11 NRL team of the week.

Milne impressively scored a brace of tries in the Rabbitohs’ 20-0 win against Apisai Koroisau’s Wests Tigers to rocket up to the top of the NRL Premiership ladder.

He scored the opening try in the 24th minute; just moments after he diffused a dangerous kick.

Milne bagged his second try in the 72nd minute with Campbell Graham and Latrell Mitchell combining in the lead-up.

The Rabbitohs will face the Parramatta Eels in their next match at 10pm on Friday at the Allianz Stadium.

Team of the Week players: Dylan Edwards, Taane Milne, Starford To’a, Campbell Graham, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Jarome Luai, Jahrome Hughes, Payne Haas, Harry Grant, Joseph Tapine, Scott Sorensen, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Cameron Murray, Josh King, Isaah Yeo, James Fisher-Harris.