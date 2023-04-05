Milne replaces injured Johnston on the wing

Fiji Bati and South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Taane Milne will start against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in Round 6 of NRL on Friday.

Rabbitohs Head Coach Jason Demetriou has put Milne in place of injured Alex Johnston on the wing.

Milne made his return from one match suspension last week and ran in the field from the interchange in their 18-10 loss to Melbourne Storm.

Meanwhile, fullback Latrell Mitchell is set to play his 150th NRL this week.

Rabbitohs vs Bulldogs will kick off at 6:05pm at Accor Stadium.

Rabbitohs: Latrelll Mitchell, Taane Milne, Isaiah Tass, Campbell Graham, Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson, Cody Walker, Lachlan Ilias, Tavita Taloa, Damien Cook, Thomas Burgess, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jacob Host, Cemron Murray.

Reserves: Jed Cartwright, Daniela Suluka-Fifita, Davvy Moale, Hame Sele, Joasian Karapani.

Bulldogs: Hayze Perham, Jacob Kiraz, Jake Averillo, Paul Alamoti, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Kyle Flanagan, Max King, Reed Maoheny, Ryan Sutton, Corey Waddell, Jacob Preston.

Reserves: Josh Reynolds, Kurtis Morrin, Jayden Ranner, Jackson Topine, Braidon Burns, Karl Oloapau.