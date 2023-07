The National Rugby League has handed a $3000 fine to Fiji Bati and South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Taane Milne $3000.

NRL caught Milne in dangerous contact in Rabbitohs 28-6 win against the New Zealand Warriors in Round 18 on Friday.

He will be eligible to play against the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs are seventh with 22 points.