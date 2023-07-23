Sunday, July 23, 2023
Mini-stations set up in urban areas

The Fiji Police Force has set up tents in major towns and city areas, not only to enhance visibility, but also allow members of the public to lodge reports at the said locations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations (ACP/O) Livai Driu said the tents also operate as mini-stations where members of the public can lodge reports, if they find difficulties in getting to the main stations such as Totogo, Lautoka and Nadi.

Meanwhile, the Government has allocated $700,000 in the 2023-2024 National Budget for the Police Beat Patrol program to strengthen surveillance in both urban and rural areas.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
