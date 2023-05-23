Minister laments death of Vatuwaqa teen

The Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya says the death of a 14-year-old boy in Vatuwaqa, Suva, last week was unfortunate and untimely.

In a statement released by the Government, Tabuya said it is a very disturbing incident as it occurred during a school holiday and was nearing Mother’s Day celebration.

It is believed the teenager was playing rugby in Vatuwaqa when he developed chest pain.

He was taken to the Raiwaqa Health Center and was later transported to the CWM Hospital, where he later died.

The Minister for Women said she has been informed that the forensic experts are working to determine the real cause of the child’s death.

Tabuya stressed that parents must care for the health of their children and closely monitor their daily activities.

“I offered her sympathy and condolences to the mourning family, while urging parents to guard their trusted roles in looking after their children,” Tabuya added.