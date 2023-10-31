Minister Singh referred to FICAC

The Fijian Elections Office has referred the Minister for Sugar and Multi Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for probable breach of Section 114(1) of the Electoral Act 2014.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa stated that a complaint was received on 24 October 2023 from a member of the public regarding the Facebook posts made by Singh, confirming that he had made a promise during an election campaign to build 2 toilets and a shower block at Namandamu Village.

“The complaint was forwarded to Hon. Singh on 26 October 2023 requesting his response to the allegations. On 28 October 2023, we received a response from Hon. Singh denying making a promise during an election campaign to build 2 toilets and a shower block at Namandamu Village.”

“Hon. Singh also emphasized that during the election campaign he had informed members of the public that he would do his best for them, work in their best interest and the construction of toilets and shower block was part of this undertaking,” said Mataiciwa.

She reiterated that Section 114 of the Electoral Act 2014 states: “During the campaign period it shall be unlawful for political parties, candidates and their representatives, either personally or through other persons, to give or offer to any citizen money, gifts, materials goods of any value (except for campaign material) or services free of charge, to sell goods or services to persons at a preferential price, or to promise to provide any monetary fund , gift, material goods or services of any value for the purpose of gaining or influencing votes.”

Mataiciwa added that the FEO has found that the response given by Singh is not reasonably sufficient to merit the dismissal of the complaint as there might be a probable breach of section 114(1) of the Act.

“This has led to the complaint being forwarded to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption [‘FICAC’] for their further investigation and decision on the matter.”

With FICAC currently being without a Commissioner, the complaint has been forwarded to Manager Investigations Central and Eastern Division, Kuliniasi Saumi.