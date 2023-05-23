Minister to chair first GCC meeting on Bau

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs says its Minister Ifereimi Vasu will chair the Bose Levu Vakaturaga tomorrow after the opening by Fiji’s President and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

In a statement, Vasu said Cabinet had endorsed the i-Taukei Affairs Great Council of Chiefs Regulation 2023 – The regulation will provide the legal basis for this first meeting on the chiefly island.

The regulation released four categories of membership.

There are 3 ex-officio members, and they are the President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu.

According to the regulation, the Minister may invite six members.

The Minister for i-Taukei Affairs has chosen the Vunivalu of Bau Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, the Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa, the Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Ratu Ilisoni Qio Ravoka, Ratu Vuniani Navuniuci and Ratu Penioni Nacagilevu.

Vasu said the Provincial Council may invite three chiefs from each province and three members of the Council of Rotuma representing the chiefs of Rotuma.

Vasu says he has received the nominations from the 13 provincial councils and 3 from Rotuma.

Namosi will not be represented at the GCC meeting, as reported.

The meeting will begin at 9am tomorrow.