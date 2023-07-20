Ministry braces for HIV cases hike

The Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Antonio Lalabalavu says the Ministry is committed to fully addressing the rising HIV cases in Fiji.

In a statement, Dr Lalabalavu said their commitment is reflected in the increased budget allocation and the strengthening of their HIV programs, however, the fight against HIV is a shared responsibility, and we need families, communities, faith-based organizations, schools, community organizations, and development partners to all contribute to addressing this issue.

Responding to the worrying HIV statistics, Dr Lalabalavu says the Ministry has launched several new strategies aimed at controlling the spread of the virus and assisting those affected.

“These include strengthening HIV testing and the roll-out of Point of Care at Sexual and Reproductive Health clinics, improving the linkage of care, as well as monitoring for those tested positive, intensifying HIV prevention and awareness, as well as working closely with community organizations.”

Dr Lalabalavu added that the Ministry are also exploring the initiative to introduce Pre-exposure Prophylaxis for HIV prevention and has increased the budget allocation for HIV programming by $200,000.

The Ministry also looks forward to Fiji’s re-entry to the Global Fund as the 12th country of the Western Pacific Global Fund grant on HIV, TB, and Malaria in 2024.

The Ministry and the UNAIDS are urging all individuals, especially young people, to practice safe sex and get tested to know their HIV status.

These interventions aim to reach the Global AIDS Targets and to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.