601 ad
Ministry sends best wishes to Drua for quarters

The Ministry for Youth and Sports has wished all the best to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their first-ever Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal against the defending champions Crusaders on Saturday.

Minister Jese Saukuru proudly salutes the Drua team in their second season of the prestigious competition.

Saukuru in a statement said Drua has triumphed over well-established teams, surpassing all expectations, and earning the admiration of our nation and world rugby enthusiasts.

“We stand, offering our unwavering support to the Fijian Drua rugby team.”

“The firm dedication, exemplary teamwork, and unwavering commitment have positioned them as true ambassadors for Fijian rugby. Every exhilarating match they play showcases their determined spirit and the abundant talent that resides within our beloved nation.”

He added that Drua epitomizes the essence of Fiji through strength, resilience and an unyielding attitude.

“We extend our heartfelt best wishes for the upcoming Super Rugby quarter-final. Fiji stands in unity, cheering you on as you pursue victory, demonstrating the grace and power that defines our nation.”

“Let the resounding echoes of your fearless hearts be heard, Drua.”

He also urged all Fijians to rally behind our team together to showcase to the world the indomitable spirit of Fiji- a nation of champions.

Drua will take on the Crusaders at 7.05pm in Christchurch.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Fiji FACT 2023

Change in pattern resulted in Blues win