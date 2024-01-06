Saturday, January 6, 2024
Ministry takes proactive measures to fight new variant

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says it has not diagnosed the COVID-19 JN.1 sub-variant as reported in other countries.

In a statement, the Ministry said proactive measures are being taken to ensure that the public remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to protect themselves and those around them.

Surveillance has been scaled up through EWARS syndromic surveillance system, and through laboratory investigations at the Fiji Centre for Disease Control and at major hospitals around the country.

The Ministry said testing kits have been distributed to the CDC labs in Nadi and Suva, and all Divisional Hospitals around the country to boost the testing for suspected COVID cases presenting at the hospitals.

While cases of COVID-19 continue to be seen around the country to date, no rise in cases or admissions have been recorded.

Fijians have also been reminded to note that January is the start of the Flu season in the country and it is anticipated that there will be an increase in the number in cases from around the country in the months of January to March.

The public is also reminded to follow COVID-safe measures that will protect them from acquiring the disease, and suffering from severe COVID-19 disease.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
