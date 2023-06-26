Monday, June 26, 2023
Ministry to thoroughly investigate bus accident

The Ministry of Education will work together with Police to thoroughly investigate the horrific bus accident along Banaras Road in Lautoka, last week.

In a statement, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro assured the bus accident victims’ parents that they are not alone and the Ministry of Education will ensure that they will leave no stones unturned on the road to recovery.

Radrodro has also urged them to provide their children with affection, love and support during this difficult time, as all concerned come together to heal from the horrific incident.

Last week, Radrodro visited the students of Delana Primary School.

A Ministry of Education team of Counsellors in the Western Division are working closely with the Teachers, School Management Committee and parents.

Radrodro also extended his sincere gratitude to the medical team-Ministry of Health and the Fiji Police Force Officials, Lautoka for their concerted efforts during this recovery period.

A total of 86 students were involved in the accident.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
