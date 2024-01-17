Wednesday, January 17, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Ministry tops up students’ e-Transport cards

The Ministry of Education is advising all students that e-Transport cards have been topped up and can now be redeemed.

According to the Ministry, the cards were topped up yesterday and students can redeem their cards at Vodafone outlets, buses and at District Offices.

The Ministry has urged all parents and guardians to ensure that their children’s blue cards are redeemed before school reopens.

If students have any issues regarding their e-Transport cards, they can contact the Transport Assistance Unit on 3220429 and 3220570 or email ta.helpdesk@govnet.gov.fj

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Innovative photo booth business for...

Viti Booth, a dynamic new player in the Fijian market will open its...
Football

Babasiga women drawn in tough OFC p...

Women's Digicel Fiji Premier League points table leaders, Labasa, i...
News

COVID patients to isolate at home

The Ministry of Health is advising people who have tested positive ...
Football

Districts to support national team ...

The President of the Fiji Football Association, Rajesh Patel has ca...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Innovative photo booth business ...

Business
Viti Booth...

Babasiga women drawn in tough OF...

Football
Women's Di...

COVID patients to isolate at hom...

News
The Minist...

Districts to support national te...

Football
The Presid...

FRA Board couldnt meet, hence fl...

News
Former Min...

Sayed-Khaiyum continues as key F...

News
Aiyaz Saye...

Popular News

Kumar assists Ba ahead of CVC

Football
Fiji U16 C...

Kulas begin prep for Olympic qua...

Football
The Fiji K...

Prasad emphasises significance o...

News
Deputy Pri...

MOE targets planning capacity bu...

News
The Minist...

Ba women gear up for Coral Coast...

Rugby
The Ba Ori...

Vanuatu women withdrawn from Cor...

Rugby
The Vanuat...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Innovative photo booth business for Nadi