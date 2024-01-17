Ministry tops up students’ e-Transport cards

The Ministry of Education is advising all students that e-Transport cards have been topped up and can now be redeemed.

According to the Ministry, the cards were topped up yesterday and students can redeem their cards at Vodafone outlets, buses and at District Offices.

The Ministry has urged all parents and guardians to ensure that their children’s blue cards are redeemed before school reopens.

If students have any issues regarding their e-Transport cards, they can contact the Transport Assistance Unit on 3220429 and 3220570 or email ta.helpdesk@govnet.gov.fj