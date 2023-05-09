Mission Jeanne d’Arc on lookout for illegal fishing

Lieutenant Mathieu says one of the key initiatives in the deployment of the French naval ship Mission Jeanne d’Arc is to keep a strong lookout for illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the Pacific region.

Mission Jeanne d’Arc is on a 48-hour visit to the Fijian shore and Lieutenant Mathieu says this is an opportunity for deployed units and detachments to conduct joint and combined exercises as well as if necessary specific military operations.

“During its deployment, in the area, the Jeanne d’Arc group will be one of the components of the French support provided to the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) in the field of fisheries policy. If we see there are any breach to the EEZ, we will report to the commander in charge and from there, it will be directed to the FFA.”

“The absence of the French armed forces in the Indo-Pacific aims to guarantee France’s sovereignty over its overseas territories, to contribute to the stability of the region by fighting against illegal trafficking and to demonstrate its capacities in the field of assistance to populations in response to natural disasters.”

“The helicopter drone is used to capture the tracks of drug trafficking which is sent to the nearest Naval base to investigate. The officers are then deployed to the marked areas to take action where the trafficking occurs to stop the spread of drug abuse.”

“During its deployment, the Jeanne d’Arc group will be engaged in numerous episodes of cooperation with partner countries contributing to enhancing and strengthening the capabilities of the French Navy and Army to intervene together anywhere on the planet.”

The ship is expected to depart for Tonga on Wednesday.