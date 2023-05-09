Tuesday, May 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Mission Jeanne d’Arc on lookout for illegal fishing

Lieutenant Mathieu says one of the key initiatives in the deployment of the French naval ship Mission Jeanne d’Arc is to keep a strong lookout for illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the Pacific region.

Mission Jeanne d’Arc is on a 48-hour visit to the Fijian shore and Lieutenant Mathieu says this is an opportunity for deployed units and detachments to conduct joint and combined exercises as well as if necessary specific military operations.

“During its deployment, in the area, the Jeanne d’Arc group will be one of the components of the French support provided to the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) in the field of fisheries policy. If we see there are any breach to the EEZ, we will report to the commander in charge and from there, it will be directed to the FFA.”

“The absence of the French armed forces in the Indo-Pacific aims to guarantee France’s sovereignty over its overseas territories, to contribute to the stability of the region by fighting against illegal trafficking and to demonstrate its capacities in the field of assistance to populations in response to natural disasters.”

“The helicopter drone is used to capture the tracks of drug trafficking which is sent to the nearest Naval base to investigate. The officers are then deployed to the marked areas to take action where the trafficking occurs to stop the spread of drug abuse.”

“During its deployment, the Jeanne d’Arc group will be engaged in numerous episodes of cooperation with partner countries contributing to enhancing and strengthening the capabilities of the French Navy and Army to intervene together anywhere on the planet.”

The ship is expected to depart for Tonga on Wednesday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Laid off ATS workers get their jobs...

More than 200 Air Terminal Services (ATS) employees that were laid ...
News

Past Govt’s perception led to...

The perception and view of the former Government that the Bose Levu...
Rugby

Drua depart for final away games

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua left for Australia today for their f...
Business

We want to remove barriers to inves...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Laid off ATS workers get their j...

News
More than ...

Past Govt’s perception led...

News
The percep...

Drua depart for final away games...

Rugby
The Swire ...

We want to remove barriers to in...

Business
Deputy Pri...

Ministers discuss Labour Inspect...

Business
Fiji’s Min...

Cadets enjoy Fijian culture and ...

News
Cadets Ens...

Popular News

8 arrested for drunk and drive

News
Eight driv...

Serious offenders are always han...

News
Minister f...

Working relation with China: Tur...

News
Fiji and C...

Canes Fijian trio named in Drua ...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Naisarani to start in back row a...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Fiji is on track, growth continu...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Laid off ATS workers get their jobs back