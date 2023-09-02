Saturday, September 2, 2023
Mocenacagi scores the try of his life

Photo Courtesy: Apolosi Dakua

Veteran forward and Fiji 7s World Cup winner Sevuloni Mocenacagi scored the try of his life on Thursday after getting married to his long-term girlfriend Liviana Qoro in Nadi.

The 33-year-old after missing his selection in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics made a strong comeback last year under the guidance of head coach Ben Gollings .

The Nukuilau villager from Navosa in Nadroga was part of the national 7s team that won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

His strong performance at the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town saw Fiji win Gold beating Australia in the final.

Meanwhile, the HSBC seven series will kick start in December with Dubai 7s to be played on 2 and 3.

