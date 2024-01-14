MOE targets planning capacity building

The Ministry of Education is adamant that investing in training school leaders in planning, will contribute significantly to the overall success and growth of educational institutions in the future.

Minister Responsible Aseri Radrodro said planning is the cornerstone of success, as it plays a pivotal role in shaping our educational journey.

He made the comments while officiating at the School Planning – Training of Trainers Program.

Radrodro said regular and robust training is key to meeting the next three years strategic plan.

Moreover, Radrodro said the ministry’s roadmap for the next 10 years is communicated well to all stakeholders.

In a recent move, the Ministry of Education has reinstated its Training Unit that had been disbanded.

Radrodro said this is a reflection of his commitment to enhancing quality and robust training for 2024.

“This is an area that I have identified to be the gap which we all have to improve in.”

Radrodro also emphasized on the need for quality and better service delivery in order to serve its stakeholders and ensure that teaching and learning is enhanced in all our 900 schools.