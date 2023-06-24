Mokani quartet secure contracts in Romania

Four players from the Mokani Rugby club have joined former Tailevu Rugby Union and Mokani Captain, Eseria Baivi Vueti in securing contracts in Romania this week.

The four players are 27-year-old Keresoni Tiko Delaivuna, 26-year-old Waisake Tavaga Raqili, 24-year-old Mosese Lomani Kailoma and 19-year-old Eseria Baivi Komainaisoro.

Mokani Rugby club executive, Seremaia Vueti Senior says their pathway will open new doors of opportunity for local players at a younger age and also at the same time develop grassroots rugby.

“We have trained our players to be physically, mentally and spiritually fit. The onus is on these young players because overseas contracts are now on their doorstep and they will have to market the Mokani Rugby club so more of their young brothers can follow in their footsteps. Today, you have written history in the Mokani Rugby book and you have to go and write your history in Romania and also in the World Rugby Book.”

Vueti encouraged the players to put God first in everything they do and strive for their very best.

“Think of your parents back at home who are struggling, think of your family and our children that will motivate you every day. Maintain your discipline, your fitness, your nutrition, your health and look after one another”.

Vueti also thanked the player’s families who have supported them through their rugby careers and also the whole Mokani Rugby community for their tremendous support.