Montoya dots in Warriors loss

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya scored the lone try for the New Zealand Warriors in their 28-6 loss to the Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 18 of NRL on Friday.

Both sides completed at 100 per cent in the opening quarter of the game despite miserable conditions in New Zealand.

The Warriors crossed first on the left edge via Montoya in the corner and Shaun Johnson converted for a 6-nil lead in the 17th minute.

The Warriors couldn’t capitalise on further field position as the Rabbitohs got back into the game through Alex Johnston and Cameron Murray scoring back-to-back tries

Blake Taaffe converted once before he booted a penalty goal to give the Rabbitohs a 12-6 lead at the break.

The Rabbitohs pulled three more tries in the second spell from Johnston bagging his double, Tyrone Munro and Taaffe while Taaffe slotted two conversions to seal the victory.